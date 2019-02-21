Strong storms possible tomorrow & Saturday

The threat for stronger storms increases during the morning hours Saturday, as a large frontal system drops in from the west. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday. Everywhere in the ArkLaTex is under this risk, besides the far southwestern portions of E. Texas, which is under a marginal risk. The biggest threat associated with these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts. There will be quite a bit of storm energy throughout the area, so we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.