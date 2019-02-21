Strong storms possible tomorrow & Saturday

Keep the umbrella handy! Expect rain to linger over the 2 days before we will see any dry weather back in the forecast. Rain chances continue to stay high through tomorrow as a frontal system lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico. Widespread rain is possible throughout the entire day, with rain starting in the very early morning hours of your Friday. You will need extra time on your morning commute tomorrow as well.
A few stronger storms are possible tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for seeing severe weather. Some storms could have some gusty winds as they move throughout area.
The threat for stronger storms increases during the morning hours Saturday, as a large frontal system drops in from the west. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday. Everywhere in the ArkLaTex is under this risk, besides the far southwestern portions of E. Texas, which is under a marginal risk. The biggest threat associated with these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts. There will be quite a bit of storm energy throughout the area, so we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.
Rain and storms will start in the early morning hours, with the strong line pushing through the western half of the ArkLaTex between 6 a.m.-8 a.m. This line will continue to move off to the east, most likely going through the Shreveport-Bossier area in the late morning hours. The strong front looks to move out in the early afternoon hours.
We are keep a close eye on the timing on rain and thunderstorms. Right now, it is looking like it will move out of the area before the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade. A few lingering showers could be possible after the frontal system moves through. If you are planning on going to this event, have the First Alert Weather App downloaded to your phone to track any storms.
By the time this is all said and done, some areas could pick up 2-4″ of rainfall. We will continue to monitor this system. This could pose a flooding threat for some areas, especially flood-prone and low-lying areas. Heavy downpours could also cause ponding on the roadways. An excessive rainfall outlook has been issued for portions of the area that could see 2-4″.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather on Friday and Saturday. Here are a few ways you can keep up with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.