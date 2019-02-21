The Robbys take over downtown Shreveport Saturday night

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Oscars are taking over Los Angeles Sunday night, but if you can’t make it to the big event, no worries, you can get a taste of the red carpet right here in Shreveport.
The Robinson Film Center is hosting it’s annual event “The Robbys” Saturday, February 23rd. For the last four years, the non-profit theater puts this event on right before the Oscars.
“It’s an occasion for us to celebrate what we do here at the Robinson Film Center,” said executive director, Megan Hochstetler. “It’s an occasion to have a fantastic time, get dressed up, experience the glamour of the red carpet and also help us stay open for the next 12 months.”
This event is theater’s biggest and only fundraiser that allows them to operate each year and create programs for the community.
The Robbys will take over most of Texas Street and there will be a red carpet for attendees to walk on and take pictures. Guests will also be able to try on a $1 Million necklace from Clarkes Jewelers and bid on trips and items at their auction.
Guests can also enjoy live music from Windstorm and at the end of the night the Robby awards will be handed out for things like best dressed, best couple and more.
Michael Angelo will be hosting the red carpet this year and says he’s excited about everyone arriving for the big event.
“I think that once you go down the path of preparing for such a big party, and once you get into the night, the most exciting this is the first minute that you get in your dress, you get in your tux and you show up for it,” Angelo says. “That first feeling of walking up to the party is my favorite feeling.”
Angelo also says local events, like this in the downtown Shreveport area, are things people should get out and support.
“I think that it’s important for every person to find a way to be involved in something good that’s happening in our community,” he said. “Most times people look at downtowns, and they look at night life, or day life with work, and I think that we provide a great balance of things for people to do here in Shreveport in a downtown that isn’t overdone with activities.”
The Robbys will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $150 and $125 for Robinson Film Center members. The price includes food, cocktails, and live music.
If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, click HERE.
