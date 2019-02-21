Restaurant owner battered, robbed at gunpoint

Minden police say these surveillance camera images show two men suspected of battering and robbing an 81-year-old restaurant owner at gunpoint.
By Curtis Heyen | February 21, 2019 at 2:02 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 2:02 PM

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - Minden police detectives are asking for your help identifying two men who robbed a restaurant owner earlier this month.

Both were armed with handguns when they battered the 81-year-old and took an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant’s office, authorities said.

The holdup occurred about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 16.

Now police are sharing still images from surveillance camera video in hopes someone can help them identify and arrest the robbers.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is being urged to call Minden police at (318) 377-1212.

