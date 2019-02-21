Rain today, stronger storms this weekend

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday. Everywhere in the ArkLaTex is under this risk, besides the far southwestern portions of E. Texas, which is under a marginal risk. The biggest threat associated with these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts. There will be quite a bit of storm energy throughout the area, so we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Rain and storms will start in the early morning hours, with the strong line pushing through the western half of the ArkLaTex at 7am. This line will continue to move off to the east, most likely going through the Shreveport-Bossier area in the late morning hours. The strong front looks to move out in the early afternoon hours. By the time this is all said and done, some areas could pick up 2-4″ of rainfall. We will continue to monitor this system. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s.