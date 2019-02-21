Rain today, stronger storms this weekend

Good morning! You'll need a few things out the door today: jacket, rain gear, & extra time. Patchy fog is possible on the morning commute which could reduce visibility. Temperatures start anywhere from the mid to upper 30s, so a light jacket will be needed.
A wet pattern comes back in the forecast today. Expect mainly dry conditions for your morning drive to work or school, but everyone will want to pack the umbrella. Shower could start as early as 9-10am this morning. A few moderate to heavy downpours, but mainly light to moderate showers. Rain continues to stay pretty widespread throughout the afternoon hours, scattered rain possible for your evening commute. Highs today in the low 50s, make sure to keep the jacket handy.
Rain chances continue to stay high through tomorrow as a frontal system lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico. Widespread rain is possible throughout the entire day, with rain starting in the very early morning hours of your Friday. You will need extra time on your morning commute tomorrow as well. Temperatures will be warmer in the low 60s. A few storms are possible that could bring some gusty winds in the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday. Everywhere in the ArkLaTex is under this risk, besides the far southwestern portions of E. Texas, which is under a marginal risk. The biggest threat associated with these storms would be high, damaging wind gusts. There will be quite a bit of storm energy throughout the area, so we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Rain and storms will start in the early morning hours, with the strong line pushing through the western half of the ArkLaTex at 7am. This line will continue to move off to the east, most likely going through the Shreveport-Bossier area in the late morning hours. The strong front looks to move out in the early afternoon hours. By the time this is all said and done, some areas could pick up 2-4″ of rainfall. We will continue to monitor this system. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s.
Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend with highs in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Dry conditions continue for the beginning of the week with rain returning Wednesday.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
