One killed in early morning fire, SFD investigates

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a fire that killed one person on Thursday morning.
Officials were called to the 600 block of Harrison Street just after 5:15 a.m.
According to one of the Shreveport Fire Chiefs, the fire started from the rear of the home and one person was declared dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity and the cause of the fire has not yet been identified or released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
