Mushrooms may have killed woman who ate at restaurant in Spain

(Gray News) – One woman is dead and several other people injured, and a mushroom dish served at a Michelin-starred restaurant may be to blame.
María Jesús Fernández Calvo, 46, died the day after she ate a rice and morchella fungi dish at RiFF in Valencia, Spain, according to the Telegraph and El Pais.
Morchella fungi, also known as true morels, can be poisonous if not cooked properly.
Calvo died at her home on Sunday morning after suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. She and her family had eaten at the restaurant the day before.
Her husband and 12-year-old son, as well as several others who ate at the restaurant, were sickened.
Regional authorities are investigating the suspected food poisoning cases, and the restaurant is closed in the meantime.
RiFF’s owner, Bernd H. Knoller, expressed his “deep regret” in a statement and said he’s cooperating with the investigation.
An initial inspection of the restaurant didn’t uncover any obvious issues, El Pais reported.
A delicacy, morel mushrooms are also very expensive. Eight ounces of the dried mushrooms were available for about $77 at from a vendor at Amazon.com.
RiFF earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in Tripadvisor reviews.
