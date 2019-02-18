Motive unknown in Henderson shooting that killed 2, injured 2; search of shooter’s vehicle underway

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Authorities have identified the suspect and victims in a shooting incident in Henderson that left two people dead and two others injured.
Henderson police are trying to determine the cause of the deadly shooting, which occurred in an apartment complex Sunday night.
The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana confirmed that the suspect in the case is Randy Buford Winn, 62. He was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on Sunday. He was located in Bienville Parish after a family member called and reported that Winn was in the area, according to Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor.
On Monday afternoon, Henderson Police Department released the following statement:
On 02/17/2019 just after 6 p.m. the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls in reference to multiple gunshots at Oak Manor apartment complex. Upon arrival Officers encountered four adult gunshot victims, and three children who did not appear to be injured.
One of the four victims was a 31-year-old male victim, Justin Smith, who was pronounced deceased on scene by Rusk County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jacky Risinger.
A second victim, a 37-year-old female, Holly Jones, was flown from the scene to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Two other victims, 65-year-old Billie Pyers and 26-year-old Cassandra Shaffer were transported to an area hospital where at last report they were in stable condition.
The three children, ages 6, 4, and 18 months, are with family members at this time.
Through the cooperation of the Henderson Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office and family members the suspect, Randy Buford Winn, 62 of Henderson, TX is in custody in Bienville Parish, Louisiana at this time for Murder. The charge is expected to be changed to Capital Murder and extradition will follow.
This is still an ongoing investigation and the motive is still unknown.
Bienville Parish Sheriff officials say that when they received information that he was at a residence on LA 9, they called his phone, and he exited the residence without incident. He was taken into custody.
Winn’s vehicle was taken and removed to a secure location. Henderson investigators have obtained a search warrant for the 2006 Chevrolet pickup, but the results of the search have not been divulged.
Winn is expected to be extradited to Texas and charged with capital murder.
