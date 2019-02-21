More showers and few strong storms through Saturday

Unsettled weather will continue through the start of the week. We'll see occasional showers and storms through around midday Saturday. Heavy downpours can be expected at times. A few strong to severe storms are possible Saturday morning.
Showers and a few storms will continue to be scattered around the area tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 40s. More showers and storms are on the way tomorrow. A few storms may be strong with some gusty wind and hail possible. We’ll warm into the low 60s. The chance of rain is around 70%.
A round of strong to possibly severe storms is expected to track through the area Saturday morning. Storms should be moving out of the area by early afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. We’ll cool down a little Sunday, but it looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 60s.
We’ll start next week dry, but more showers are possible toward midweek. Temperatures will run mostly in the 60s for highs with overnight lows in the 40s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
