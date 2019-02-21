Man mows down family of 8 when dad asks him not to smoke near kids, police say

GARNERVILLE, NY (News 12 Westchester/CNN) - Police charged a New York man who they say intentionally smashed his car into a family of eight, killing the mother.
Flowers sit in front of the 7-Eleven in Garnerville where Jason Mendez allegedly attacked the family Wednesday.
According to investigators, a mother and father were standing outside of the store when the father asked Mendez not to smoke near his children.
Police say that's when the 35-year-old got into his car and mowed down the family. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Castillo Deloatch was killed.
Mendez stayed on the scene, then had an altercation with police.
"They had to take the subject down at gunpoint. The subject exited the vehicle with a knife. The officers tased the subject, took him down and took him into custody," said Capt. Martin Lund with Haverstraw police.
The injured father and his six children, all 10 and younger, were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.
Mendez is facing second-degree murder charges and seven counts of attempted murder.
