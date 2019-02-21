Man identified, wanted after robbing Shreveport storage business, beating employee

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Crime Stoppers tip has led the Shreveport Police Department on the hunt for a man who’s responsible for beating a woman while robbing a Shreveport business on Monday.
The incident happened in the 8900 block of Kingston Road at the Scotty’s Mini-Storage just before 1:30 p.m.
According to authorities, 32-year-old Todd House was identified as the suspect after a tip was given to authorities when surveillance footage and photos were released.
Officers discovered the female employee suffering from multiple head injuries after the armed robbery. That’s then when House took her vehicle, other business belongings and got away from the scene.
A warrant is issued for House’s arrest, charging him with one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and one count of Armed Robbery.
His bond is set at $300,000.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of House is urged to contact the Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300, option #3 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can submit information anonymously.
