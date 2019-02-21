Man accused of fatally shooting motorist in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist in mid-December.
Detectives have charged 18-year-old Jonathan La’Cory T. Rogers, of the 3500 block of Cedar Creek Drive in Shreveport, with one count of second-degree murder.
He is accused of killing 24-year-old Tevin Washington.
Washington was found about 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 900 block of Babylon Street.
He had been shot in his head while driving.
Washington was taken by ambulance to Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later died.
Rogers already in jail on unrelated federal charges when police investigators charged him with the homicide. Those are one count each of:
- possessing a firearm with an obliterated number,
- possession of a firearm while in possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and
- manufacture/distribution of a Schedule I CDS.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.