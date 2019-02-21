Loyola falls to U-High in State Title game 5-4

Lafayette, LA (KSLA) - The Loyola Flyers have the girls and boys soccer squads playing for state titles this week.
The Boys took on University Lab in Lafayette for the Division III state title.
The Flyers jumped out to an early lead and had a 3-1 lead at the break.
U-High battled back and made it a game. The Flyers would take the 4-3 lead late. It would go to overtime tied at 4 but it would be heartbreak for the Flyers, University Lab scores a goal in the final seconds of overtime to defeat to Loyola 5-4 is the final in the Division III title game.
