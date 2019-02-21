Ingredients on moon could be used to make water, NASA says

Ingredients on moon could be used to make water, NASA says
The NASA simulation is part of ongoing efforts to send humans to the moon to establish a permanent home there. (Source: NASA)
February 21, 2019 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 9:28 AM

(CNN) - NASA scientists found that when solar wind rains down the lunar surface at a certain speed the particles can interact to make hydrogen and oxygen, two components of water.

NASA calls the surface of the moon a "chemical factory" after the discovery, saying every rock has the potential to make water.

They used a computer program to simulate how water could be created.

“We think of water as this special, magical compound,” said William M. Farrell, a plasma physicist at NASA who helped develop the simulation. “But here’s what’s amazing: every rock has the potential to make water, especially after being irradiated by the solar wind.”

It's part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to send humans to the moon to establish a permanent home there.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.