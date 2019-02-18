Henderson shooting suspect in custody; 2 dead, 2 injured

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting at a Henderson apartment complex.
Two people died and two others were injured.
Henderson Police Department Chief Chad Taylor said the suspect was captured in Bienville Parish, Louisiana on a murder warrant. A family member called and reported the suspect was in the area, Taylor said.
The identities of the suspect and the victims have not been released at this time.
Taylor said officials will be seeking a capital murder warrant for the suspect because a second person succumbed to injuries suffered in the incident.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the shooting happened at the Oak Manor Apartments located at 500 South Van Buren Street.
The Henderson Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office, Louisiana law enforcement agencies and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting in the search, Taylor said.
