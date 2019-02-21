Fighting Back: Self-defense classes in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As Shreveport police continue to search for a man caught on camera attempting to kidnap a woman as she got into her car, officers are praising the victim’s decision to fight back.
The intense security footage released by police shows the driver being forced into her car by a man, but after a fierce fight she managed to escape from her car, with her keys still in hand.
Shreveport Police Detective Melvin Smith says it’s critical that you do not allow your attacker to take you away from the original scene, because your odds of survival drop dramatically.
Smith said fighting back can range from kicking and screaming to biting and finding any item that can help you defend yourself.
Taking a self-defense class may help you learn techniques to protect yourself from an attack.
Here is a list of businesses offering self-defense classes in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Jay Vera’s Kajukenbo Self Defense
1110 Janther Pl, Shreveport, LA
(318) 221-0999
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Shreveport
1409 E 70th Street #112, Shreveport, LA
(318) 946-8292
Pak’s Karate Louisiana
5302 Barksdale Blvd
Bossier City, LA
(318) 752-2221
Master Irvin’s House of Discipline
5000 Benton Road, Suites 8
Bossier City, LA
(318) 752-9599
Bourgeois’ Martial Arts Academy
2091 Stockwell Road
Bossier City, LA
(318) 465-2869
NWLA Martial Arts
411 Lake St
Shreveport, LA
(318) 617-2829
Karate USA
6105 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA
(318) 865-2000
Tankhead Fight Club
1120 Texas Ave
Shreveport, LA
(318) 820-9713
Close Quarter Combatives Unlimited
Must make appointment via website
