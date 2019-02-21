Caddo Parish Public Schools bus involved in morning accident

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A school bus from Caddo Parish Public Schools was involved in a minor accident on Thursday morning.
The incident happened in front of Southwood High School in Shreveport during the morning commute.
According to Caddo Parish Schools spokesperson, Mary Woods, a bus was stopped to turn into the school then a car struck the bus.
There were many students on board of bus number 69 at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
The driver of the car was cited, according to reports.
