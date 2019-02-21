Bond set at $2.5 million for man accused of killing 2, wounding 2 in East Texas

Bond set at $2.5 million for man accused of killing 2, wounding 2 in East Texas
Randy Buford Winn, 62, of Henderson, Texas, was arrested Sunday in the Bienville Parish village of Bienville. He is accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding two others at an apartment in Henderson.
By KLTV Staff | February 21, 2019 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 11:56 AM

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Bond has been set at $2.5 million for the East Texas man arrested in Louisiana in connection with the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of two others.

Randy Buford Winn, 62, of Henderson, is being held in the Rusk County, Texas, Jail on one count each of murder and capital murder of multiple persons, booking records show.

He is accused of killing 31-year-old Justin Smith and 27-year-old Holly Jones and wounding 65-year-old Billie Pyers and 26-year-old Cassandra Shaffer.

The shooting occurred Sunday at Oak Manor Apartments in the 500 block of South Van Buren Street in Henderson.

Winn was arrested later the same day in the Bienville Parish village of Bienville after a family member called to report he was in the area.

Bienville sheriff’s deputies also seized 2006 Chevrolet pickup then turned it over to Texas authorities.

RELATED:

Suspect in Henderson apartment shooting charged with capital murder

Suspect in Henderson apartment shooting in Rusk County Jail after extradition

Alleged Henderson shooter’s vehicle impounded, being searched by officials

Motive unknown in Henderson shooting that killed 2, injured 2; search of shooter’s vehicle underway

Henderson shooting suspect in custody; 2 dead, 2 injured

Copyright 2019 KLTV/KSLA. All rights reserved.