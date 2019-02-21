Bond set at $2.5 million for man accused of killing 2, wounding 2 in East Texas

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Bond has been set at $2.5 million for the East Texas man arrested in Louisiana in connection with the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of two others.
Randy Buford Winn, 62, of Henderson, is being held in the Rusk County, Texas, Jail on one count each of murder and capital murder of multiple persons, booking records show.
He is accused of killing 31-year-old Justin Smith and 27-year-old Holly Jones and wounding 65-year-old Billie Pyers and 26-year-old Cassandra Shaffer.
The shooting occurred Sunday at Oak Manor Apartments in the 500 block of South Van Buren Street in Henderson.
Winn was arrested later the same day in the Bienville Parish village of Bienville after a family member called to report he was in the area.
Bienville sheriff’s deputies also seized 2006 Chevrolet pickup then turned it over to Texas authorities.