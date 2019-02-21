Authorities warn of new sophisticated, undetectable skimmers

According to a report from Krebs on Security, the U.S. Secret Service is alerting field offices to a new kind of skimmer -- pictured here. These new skimmers are tiny and made to fit underneath a small plastic cap found on the payment terminal on gas pumps. The skimmers come equipped with mobile phone components, and here’s what that means in terms of how your data could be stolen: When you swipe your card at a pump with one of these skimmers on it, your card data will be transmitted wirelessly over SMS, to a thief who could be literally anywhere in the world.