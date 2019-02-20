16-year-old shot in his abdomen in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that sent a teenager to a hospital.
It was reported at 8:20 p.m. at Bartlett Place Apartments in the 900 block of Bartlett Drive, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.
The 16-year-old has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of a .22-caliber or pellet gun wound to his abdomen, authorities said.
At one point, there were four police and three Fire Department units on the scene of the shooting on Bartlett between Wyngate Boulevard and Bernice Circle in southwest Shreveport, dispatch records show.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.