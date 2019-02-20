Weather or Not: Weather Balloons

As the balloon rises throughout the atmosphere, the pressure decreases which allows the balloon to expand. Eventually the balloon will expand from that 5 feet up at the surface to 20 feet. Around 100,000 feet (20 miles) above the surface, the balloon can’t take the pressure changes and it pops. A parachute is attached to the balloon that guides the balloon down to Earth. Depending on weather conditions the balloons can end up many miles away from where they were launched. An average journey of a weather balloon can last around 2 hours.