VIDEO: Trooper rescues three children from truck overturned in water

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSLA) - A toddler and two infants are safe after being pinned inside a truck that flipped into the water in McCurtain County, OK on Thursday.
Tense video shows first responders using the Jaws of Life to get the children out of the truck that rolled over on Highway 259 South in the Harris area.
Trooper Cody Enloe, along with deputies from the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters from the Haworth Volunteer Fire Department, waded through the knee-deep water and pried the doors open to rescue the kids, according to officials on the scene.
“The screams of the children inside were visibly shaking first responders, creating a sense of panic,” said Deputy Curtis Fields, who also responded to the scene, in a statement.
Fields says one of the infants, who was brought out of the truck in their car seat, had blue lips and coughed up water after being removed from the truck.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Trooper Enloe saved the lives of those three children,” said Fields.
All three children are expected to make a full recovery.
