VIDEO: Trooper rescues three children from truck overturned in water

DASHCAM VIDEO: Trooper Rescues Three Small Children From Vehicle Overturned In Water We appreciate McCurtain County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Fields who provided the message below regarding the rescue of three small children who were pinned inside an overturned truck in a body of water near the community of Harris. Deputy Fields' message below: "On 02/14/2019 at 1815 hours, Deputies with the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office were notified of a single vehicle rollover in the Harris area on US 259 South, and that the vehicle was upside down, in water, with people trapped. Deputies John Jones, Tony Kennedy, and I responded. Upon our arrival, I observed that Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Enloe was already on scene, with Haworth Volunteer Fire Department. Trooper Enloe was actively controlling the scene, and assisting with setting up life-saving equipment. Trooper Enloe hooked up the jaws of life all while the screams of the children inside were visibly shaking first responders creating a sense of panic. However, Trooper Enloe remained calm and in charge. Trooper Enloe while in knee deep water further guided firefighters in the use of the jaws of life and manually pried on the doors of the truck until access to the passenger compartment was gained. When the door to the truck was opened, Trooper Enloe began extricating children from the back seat. Firefighters and bystanders both were yelling that there were two children in the vehicle. Trooper Enloe handed the first child, a toddler to a firefighter, then after cutting the seat belt and removing the second child an infant, Trooper Enloe handed the child to me, I carried the child out of the water to Deputy John Jones. When I turned around, I saw that some of the people around the truck were starting to walk away. It was at this time that I saw Trooper Enloe climb into the partially submerged, upside down truck head first. Trooper Enloe came back out with another infant in a car seat. The infant's nose and lips were already turning blue. Trooper Enloe immediately began infant back trusts, and I saw fluid expel from the infant's mouth. By the time Trooper Enloe got the infant to the waiting ambulance, I could hear the infant begin to cry. There is no doubt in my mind that Trooper Enloe saved the lives of those three children. I Deputy Curtis Fields have been in law enforcement in the state of Oklahoma for ten years now, and have seen many horrific, and incredible things in my career. The professionalism and competence that was exhibited by Trooper Cody Enloe on this day will be something I remembered for the rest of my life and was nothing short of incredible. Trooper Cody Enloe, while being a first-year trooper, performed with all the skill and professionalism of a veteran officer. On this 14th Day of February 2019, Trooper Cody Enloe of Troop E was the embodiment of honor, pride, professionalism and competence that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is known for." OHP appreciates Deputy Fields for the message and would also like to acknowledge all of the members of the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, Haworth Volunteer Fire, Idabel Fire, McCurtain County EMS along with local wrecker owners Steve Steel, Charlie Johnson and bystanders who all pulled together for a successful rescue of the three children.