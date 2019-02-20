Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Severe Weather Awareness Week continues across the ArkLaTex. Today’s topic is Tornadoes. Under the right conditions, tornadoes can happen any time of the year, however, they occur most frequently during the spring months. There is also a secondary peak in tornado activity in late fall months.
The #1 thing you can do to stay safe is to know what to do in the event of a tornado. It’s important to have a safety plan already figured out, so that when we tell you it’s time to take cover you can immediately put your plan into action. Even though the lead time between when a tornado warning is issued and when it touches down continues to get longer due to modern technology, seconds can still literally count, and it’s important to react immediately, not spend time trying to figure out what you’re going to do. Make sure you and all your family members know where they will seek shelter whether at home, school, work or wherever you may be when severe weather strikes.
Specially designed tornado safe rooms and underground shelters will always provide the best protection. When those aren't available, there are pretty much 2 rules to follow when seeking shelter from a tornado, and these will work no matter kind of building you are in.
- THINK LOW. You want to be in the lowest level of the structure you are in. If that's a basement or storm cellar, that's great. Otherwise get down to the first floor. If you live in a multi-story apartment complex on the 2nd floor or higher, get to know your downstairs neighbors--that's who's door your going to be banging on if a tornado is on the way
- THINK SMALL. You always want to choose a relatively small room. These are always going to be structurally stronger than larger rooms. Interior closets, bathrooms, and hallways work best.
You always want to try to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. If a tornado hits, it's the exterior walls that will come down first.
Wherever you take shelter, you want to do what you can to protect your head and body from flying debris. Put on the bicycle, football, motorcycle or baseball helmets. Cover yourself with pillows and blankets. It's a good idea to have these items already stashed somewhere in your home so that you can quickly grab them on the way to your shelter.
Do not seek shelter in a car during a tornado. Abandon your vehicle and get to the closest building. If you live in a mobile home or trailer you cannot ride out a tornado there. You must have other shelter nearby to get to. It’s imperative if you live in a mobile home or trailer that you stay extra alert to severe weather so that you have adequate time to get your safe place.
In the event you are caught outside with no available shelter, find a ditch or low lying area. Get as close to ground as possible and cover up your head to protect yourself from flying debris.
