Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

The #1 thing you can do to stay safe is to know what to do in the event of a tornado. It’s important to have a safety plan already figured out, so that when we tell you it’s time to take cover you can immediately put your plan into action. Even though the lead time between when a tornado warning is issued and when it touches down continues to get longer due to modern technology, seconds can still literally count, and it’s important to react immediately, not spend time trying to figure out what you’re going to do. Make sure you and all your family members know where they will seek shelter whether at home, school, work or wherever you may be when severe weather strikes.