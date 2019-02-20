Police think man who tried to kidnap woman will strike again

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Someone tried to kidnap then robbed a woman outside a Shreveport convenience store.
He got away.
So they are sharing video from surveillance cameras in hopes someone can help them identify the attacker.
The video shows the woman being tackled and forced her into her vehicle Feb. 10 at the Otto’s Citgo in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue, authorities said.
Fiercely fighting her would-be kidnapper, they added, the woman held onto her car keys and escaped the vehicle.
The male then stole some items from her car and ran.
The video shows the male was wearing a two-toned blue jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and gloves.
Authorities urge with any information about the male to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.
