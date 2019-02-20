No. 13 Tigers need to focus on dangerous Gators before eyeing SEC showdown with No. 5 Vols

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU has a huge SEC showdown scheduled Saturday against Tennessee in the PMAC, but the Tigers need to first take care of business against Florida to avoid a big letdown.
The Gators (14-11, 6-6) have won two games in a row, against Vanderbilt (66-57) and Alabama (71-53), ending a three-game losing streak.
Tipoff between LSU and Florida is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.
LSU (21-4, 11-1), winners of 14 of their last 15 games, is a half game behind the Vols and a half game ahead of the Wildcats.
Tremont Waters leads the Tigers in scoring with 15.9 points per game, followed by Naz Reid (13.8), Skylar Mays (13.0) and Javonte Smart (10.4).
Florida is averaging 68.4 points per game led by senior guard KeVaughn Allen and freshman guard Noah Locke.
Allen leads the team with 12.6 points per game and 36 steals. He has turned it up a dial in conference play, averaging 14.9 a game.
Locke is scoring just under 11 points a game and is hitting .406 from three point land.
Senior center Kevarrius Hayes and freshman forward Keyontae Johnson are the team leaders with 6.0 rebounds per game.
Hayes also has 50 blocks this season to lead the Gators.
Tennessee and Kentucky both won on Tuesday to keep the pressure on the Tigers in the conference standings.
LSU and Florida will meet again Wednesday, March 6, in Gainesville.
