More rain and storms on the way

Today's sunshine and dry weather is short-lived. More rain and storms are coming back for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend. Some heavy downpours can be expected and there is still a risk of seeing some severe weather on Saturday.
Clouds will be moving back in overnight. A few showers may develop just before sunrise. Temperatures tonight will fall back to around 40. You’ll need the umbrella again tomorrow with rain increasing into the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the low 50s. The chance for rain is 70%.
More showers and storms are likely Thursday night and through the day Friday. Some heavier downpours are possible with some of the storms, but we’re not expecting any severe weather. Highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid 60s. The chance for rain is 70%.
A strong storm system passing through the ArkLaTex on Saturday will bring a risk of strong to severe storms. Right now it appears that most of the stormy weather will move through during the morning hours. A drying trend is likely as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s just ahead of our next cold front. The chance of rain is again around 70%.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend with dry weather and sunshine expected. We’ll be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. We’ll likely remain quiet the first couple of day of next week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. More unsettled weather and cooler temperatures are possible later in the week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
