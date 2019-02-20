KSLA Anchor wins friendly competition of naming all U.S. Presidents

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Do you know all of the U.S. Presidents? Well KSLA Anchor Domonique Benn does and she can recite all of them in 29 seconds. It was a part of a friendly competition with other news personalities to see who could name all 45 U.S. Presidents the fastest. Domonique won the competition.
It was all a part of Presidents’ Day on Monday. Learning RX holds the event every year for the public to participate. This was the first year news personalities participated. Learning RX trains the cognitive skills the brain uses to think, learn, and read. Learning RX-Shreveport owner, Donesa Walker teaches memory exercises to name those presidents.
A week before the competition she visited the anchors at their stations and trained them with pictures that all had a significance to the respective president. The student winner was Sarah Dupree who recited the U.S. Presidents forward and backwards in 48 seconds.
The Trainer Award went to Joan Emerson who recited the Presidents forward and backwards in 33 seconds.
All winners received a crisp $50 bill, a ruler with all of the presidents, and the official presidential coin of current President Donald Trump.
