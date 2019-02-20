Judge calls for E. Baton Rouge Parish jury members for Grover Cannon trial

(KSLA) - The jury for the man accused of fatally shooting a Shreveport police officer picked from residents in South Louisiana.
In an order signed by First Judicial District Court Judge Ramona L. Emmanuel, jury members for Grover Cannon’s trial will be made up of residents from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Jury selection will begin on March 25, 2019 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
In January, Cannon’s defense pushed the trial back, requesting a new jury to avoid any possible biases.
