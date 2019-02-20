Fundraisers held for Bossier sheriff’s deputy injured in accident

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy who was severely hurt in an accident last month is home but still on the mend.
Deputy Daniel Golden was in the hospital for three weeks after being struck by a vehicle the morning of Jan. 24.
At the time, he was directing traffic in front of Platt Elementary School in the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton.
People have since been holding fundraisers plus other events to cheer him up.
The latest was Tuesday evening at the five SONIC Drive-In locations in Bossier Parish.
SONIC is giving Golden and his family of four a portion of the proceeds from its sales between 4 and 8 p.m. that day at its restaurants in Benton and Haughton and on Airline Drive, Barksdale Boulevard and East Texas Street in Bossier City.
People also may donate directly to the BPSO Deputy Daniel Golden Fund at any Barksdale Federal Credit Union location.
Golden, the new school resource officer at T.L. Rodes Elementary, is known for wearing crazy wigs and posting “his silly bitmoji pictures” throughout the Haughton school.
Golden has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013. He also served from 2007-12.
