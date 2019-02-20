FIRST ALERT: Watching Friday and Saturday for severe weather

More rain is likely on Friday and Saturday and this when there could be a threat for strong to severe storms. A warm front will lift north across on the area on Friday. With the warm front bringing in more unstable air, any storms that develop along the front on Friday could produce strong to damaging wind gusts and hail. A Marginal Risk of severe weather will cover the entire area on Friday. Keep in mind, a Marginal Risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. Right now, the threat of severe weather looks isolated, even though rain could be widespread.