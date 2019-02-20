FIRST ALERT: Watching Friday and Saturday for severe weather

Keep your rain gear handy! More rain is likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With a strong storm system approaching, there will be the potential for severe weather on Friday and Saturday.
Make sure to enjoy the dry, sunny weather Wednesday afternoon because multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday.
Clouds will start to build back into the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few showers will be possible Thursday morning, mainly south of the I-20 corridor. The rain will become more widespread as it moves north Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Your commute home from work will likely be impacted by rain and wet roads. On Thursday, strong to severe storms are not expected. However, pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible.
More rain is likely on Friday and Saturday and this when there could be a threat for strong to severe storms. A warm front will lift north across on the area on Friday. With the warm front bringing in more unstable air, any storms that develop along the front on Friday could produce strong to damaging wind gusts and hail. A Marginal Risk of severe weather will cover the entire area on Friday. Keep in mind, a Marginal Risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather spectrum, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. Right now, the threat of severe weather looks isolated, even though rain could be widespread.
With a strong storm system swinging through and warm and humid air mass in place, the threat of severe will be greater on Saturday compared to Friday. Most of the area is highlighted in Saturday’s severe weather outlook. Right now, it looks like a line of storms will form across the area on Saturday and all modes of severe weather will be possible. However, the damaging winds will probably be the main threat. The greatest threat of severe weather could develop just east and northeast of the ArkLaTex, though.
The latest model runs have shown some changes to the forecast. They show this storm system moving through the area a little quicker than what previously thought. This means the rain and storms will likely move through Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon compared to Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. With the storms moving through earlier in the day, this could lower the overall threat of severe weather, which is why the greatest threat of severe weather could set up just east and northeast of the area. However, we can’t let our guard down. Severe weather can occur at any time of day and any time of year.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows storms building from west to east across the area by 8AM moving out of the area by 4PM.
If the storms move through earlier in the day then the threat of rain and storms impacting the Krewe of Centaur Parade on Saturday will go down. However, if the models slow down and storms come in later in the day then the threat of storms impacting the parade will go up.
Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The weather looks great for the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade.
Widespread rainfall totals Thursday through Sunday will be between 1-3″ of rain. Some places could certainly see 2-4″+ of rain, though. Luckily, this much rain will not come down all at once, so the threat of flooding and flash flooding will remain low. However, flooding in poor drainage areas and low lying areas will be possible. Also, expect river and lake levels to rise.
When comparing the EURO to the GFS or the American model the EURO shows locally higher rainfall totals, especially across portions of NW LA and SW AR.
