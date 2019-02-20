Enjoy the dry, mostly sunny afternoon

Don’t put rain gear away just yet! More rain is likely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will go from the low to mid 50s on Thursday to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday. A strong storm system will pass through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This storm system will bring in scattered to widely scattered showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. Right now, it looks like the system will come in Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon rather than Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. With the storms coming in before the heat of the day, this could lower the threat of severe weather. Also, the quicker the system comes in and exits the ArkLaTex the lower storm chances will be for the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade.