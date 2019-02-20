Enjoy the dry, mostly sunny afternoon

Good morning! It’s a chilly start to our day, so make sure to grab a heavier jacket or your winter coat before you step out the door this morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Even though most of the rain has moved east of the area, a stray shower or a little mist/fog can’t be ruled out..
The clouds will start to clear this morning and we should see a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s this evening. We should remain dry this evening.
Clouds will start to build back in during the overnight. A few showers will even be possible late tonight through Thursday morning, mainly across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Lows will range from near freezing north of I-30 to the low 40s south of I-20.
Don’t put rain gear away just yet! More rain is likely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will go from the low to mid 50s on Thursday to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday. A strong storm system will pass through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This storm system will bring in scattered to widely scattered showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. Right now, it looks like the system will come in Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon rather than Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. With the storms coming in before the heat of the day, this could lower the threat of severe weather. Also, the quicker the system comes in and exits the ArkLaTex the lower storm chances will be for the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade.
Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The weather looks great for the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade.
The start of the next week looks mild with more wet weather around. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 60s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
