East 80 library branch in Haughton officially reopens

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -After being closed for nearly one year, the East 80 library branch in Haughton is finally re-opening its doors today.
Rain and a tornado that hit the town affected the timeline of the roofing project that was only supposed to take three months.
"We know that our East 80 branch is one of our busiest, biggest branches, " said Associate Director of Community Engagement, Mandi Johnson. “We hear from people in this neighborhood all the time wanting to know an update or when we’re going to open back up. So we’re thrilled to be able to open back up and serve our people here in this area of Haughton.”
The library has a brand new roof and the parking lot has been redesigned to be more ADA accessible.
“It is huge to be able to have parking in the front for people who do need access right here in the front,” said Johnson.
The branch does have parking in the back, but many don’t know it’s back there and it’s more challenging for those with disabilities.
Inside the library, all the computers have been upgraded, and there is new paint and carpet in certain areas of the library.
Johnson says they recently purchased land in the area to build another library for residents.
“Haughton is booming,” she said. “It is really just growing, and land right right now is at a premium and it’s going fast so we wanted to make sure that we were able to get some land that was in a good location.”
The land they purchased is in between the new middle school that was recently built and Joe Delaney Park. They plan to start building the new library in a few years once they finish other construction projects.
The branch will have a big grand re-opening party for the entire community on Sunday, March 17th.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.