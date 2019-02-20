Bossier City engineer estimates only about 11 days of work left on Shed Road

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Crews have about 11 days of work left on Shed Road in Bossier City.
City engineer Mark Hudson says that includes:
- about 2 days of concrete work,
- about 2 more for sealing joints and cracks,
- about 4 days to grind down high spots in the pavement, and,
- another 3 days or so to put down the stripes.
But he told Bossier City Council members Tuesday that he’d be surprised if the project is finished by March.
That’s because of rain. The concrete work, sealing and striping require the surfaces to be dry.
As for the grinding, it’s a matter of scheduling. There are only a couple companies in Louisiana that do that kind of work, Hudson said.
He also discussed the status of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project and upgrades, including work on the roof and parking lot, at CenturyLink Center.
