Authorities searching for missing for Natchitoches man following December disappearance

NATCHIOTCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Crews are spread out across Natchitoches parish in hopes of collecting more information on a missing man.
Donnie E. Collins, Jr. 44, of Natchitoches was last seen on December 7.
Officers found his 2002 white Toyota pickup truck on LA Hwy 1 near Johnson Chute. However, he was not at the scene when authorities arrived. His phone and wallet were found in the pickup.
His family has not heard from Collins since the wreck. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt. Detectives were first alerted on December 11 by family members.
Crews are now searching by ground and water along Highway 1, Johnson Chute area and Bayou Pierre for any clues that may give detectives a lead in his disappearance.
This is the third time that crews have returned to the area. Deputies have checked NWLA hospitals.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318.352.6432 or the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318.357.7830. Detective Jonathan Byles is case agent.
