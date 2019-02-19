Texarkana VA clinic cancels morning appointments

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Officials with the Veterans’ Affairs Clinic in Texarkana have announced that all morning appointments are canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Because of repair work to power lines last week, the commercial provider for Texarkana power compromised a waterline and telephone connections to the clinic, according to a news release.
This issue has not been resolved.
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is working to contact patients, according to a news release. But patients are not able to reach the clinic at this time due to the phone lines.
Veterans may call the Shreveport call center at 1-800-863-7441, Ext. 5000.
