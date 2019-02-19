Texarkana, TX, gets $300,000+ grant to continue to fight homelessness

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas, leaders hope a $300,000+ federal grant will be another tool in their fight to help the homeless get back on their feet.
“Homeless, homeless, just me,” said Wendy McIntyre, a resident of a Texarkana homeless shelter.
But Monday found her packing to move into her own apartment, a move made possible by the Doorways Home program.
“It is life-changing,” McIntyre said. "It really is a wonderful program, and I recommend it to anybody.
“It saved me.”
Doorways Home is one of several programs offered by the city and the Texarkana Homeless Coalition.
“It actually pays for rent. It pays for deposits or application fees that apply to the apartment,” said Connie Sherman, case manager at Randy Sams Outreach Shelter.
City leaders hope to continue assisting the homeless population thanks to a recent grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that totals more than $300,000.
“This funding is vital for our community and really for our support of services with our nonprofits that we partner with,” said David Orr, the city’s planning and community development director. “So for Mission Texarkana and Randy Sams, it is part of their core mission to receive this funding and assist individuals.”
The federal government has given Texarkana, Texas, more than $2 million for the Texarkana Homeless Coalition over the past eight years, he added.
On average, about 40 people like Mcintyre go through the six-month program each year.
“You’ve got to keep working and pushing; that is what I say about it,” McIntyre said. “Working and pushing and know there is help available. You just got to look it up.”
Texarkana’s grant is part of $2 billion HUD awarded to more than 5,000 homeless housing services throughout the country.
