Shreveport mayor announces Caddo schools, UNO partnership

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Tuesday a partnership between Caddo Parish Public Schools and the University of New Orleans. The partnership paves the way for graduates of Caddo Parish to attend college in New Orleans if they meet minimum standards.
The agreement signed Tuesday allows all students graduating from a Caddo Parish school to be automatically accepted and admitted to the University of New Orleans. The announcement was made before several Caddo Parish School Board members.
“We see this alignment as an opportunity for children, especially those that are first generation college goers, to be able to much better navigate what it takes to be successful in our college and universities,” Dr. Lamar Goree said.
Dr. John Nicklow, president of UNO, also made comments at Tuesday’s news conference to announce the partnership.
“We know that the college application process can be a challenging one, somewhat complicated. Our goal here is to take the guess work, the barriers, out of the equation so that students understand exactly what they need to do to be admitted.”
Mayor Perkins made comments about the partnership. He stated his excitement for the partnership and the economic opportunities that would arise from the agreement.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.