SFD investigating cause of morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department crews are on the scene of an early morning housefire on Tuesday.
Crews got the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of W. College Street in Queensborough.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of three sides of the home.
It was placed under control within 20 minutes, according to SFD Chief Skip Pinkston.
Pinkston said the fire appears to have started in the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
