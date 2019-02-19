Severe Weather Awareness Week: What is a severe thunderstorm?

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As we head into spring we think of warmer days, blooming flowers and leaves returning to the trees. We are also aware that spring brings severe weather to the ArkLaTex. To remind everyone of this and make sure you’re prepared, this week has been declared Severe Weather Awareness week across Louisiana. Now is a good time to review your safety plan. We’ll spend this week talking about the different forms of severe weather we see and what are the best ways to keep you and your family safe.