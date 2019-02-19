REPORT: LSU jumps to No. 1 spot in 2020 recruiting class after landing 4-star DE commitment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU landed a commitment Monday evening from a four-star defensive end, propelling the Tigers to the No. 1 recruiting class for 2020, according to reports.
CBS Sports reported Alec Bryant of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, TX, made an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and is now the No. 11 commitment in the 2020 class for LSU, according to 247Sports. The group’s composite team recruiting rankings have moved the Tigers to the top spot.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end ranks as the No. 157 overall prospect. He is No. 9 on the list of weak-side defensive ends and No. 21 overall in the state of Texas.
