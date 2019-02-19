Pregnant Amy Schumer jumps into Mardi Gras practice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Amy Schumer is getting Mardi Gras ready!
On Monday, Schumer, who announced her pregnancy with husband Chris Fischer in October, hilariously jumped into two different parade practices at Audubon Park in New Orleans.
The comedian posted two videos on Instagram, saying “sometimes in New Orleans you have to join the practice,” and “sometimes you have to do it twice in one day.”
In the first video, Schumer is seen running up to a line of dancers practicing their routine for the upcoming parades. One of the locals seemed to notice and sped up, but most of them paid no attention or had no idea.
Schumer cut across a grassy field in the second video and filed in at the back of the line, copying their dance moves.
PARADE & EVENTS SCHEDULES:
Mardi Gras is on Tuesday, March 5.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.