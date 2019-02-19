Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of elderly man, arrest of his wife

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Residents of Bossier City’s Golden Meadows neighborhood say they are shocked by the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man and the arrest of his 75-year-old wife.
Many neighbors said they had no idea what was going on when police had the couple’s home in the 5400 block of Foxglove Drive cordoned off for several hours Sunday.
“We were wondering what was happening. Nobody was really saying anything,” Marilyn Kruithof said.
Police say they found Robert Walker dead in the home with a puncture wound to the chest.
Now Betty Walker is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on a charge of second-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $250,000.
Many neighbors said they don’t know the couple and noted that the pair kept to themselves.
“They didn’t come out much. I don’t think I saw her but several times the whole time they were there," Paula Helms recalled.
“I did see him out working in the yard and talked to him a minute, but not much.”
Helms said some of her neighbors did hear the couple fighting from time to time.
“I honestly was shocked because this is a really nice neighborhood, really quiet," Kruithof said of the homicide. “Things don’t happen like that here.”
“Very shocking to me, especially as old as they are,” Helms said. “White-headed ladies don’t kill their husbands normally.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.