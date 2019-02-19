Natchitoches PD launches additional street patrol unit

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The streets of Natchitoches will see an increase in officers following the launch of an additional street patrol.
ASP is a special responce unit of "elite members or officers of the police department," according to a news release. The unit's purpose is to address street crimes and quality of life violations.
The unit has already seen some success as arrests have been made with officers seizing multiple types of narcotics like prescription pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Also, officers were able to seize a weapon that was in the possession of a convicted felon.
Citizens are encouraged to call Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. All calls will be kept confidential.
