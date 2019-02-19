More rain on the way for later this week

Today was the start of an unsettled stretch of weather that will last into the start of the weekend. More rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday with the possibility of some severe weather Saturday. Temperatures will gradually warm back up with 60s returning by the end of the week.
Scattered rain and showers will continue into this evening. The wet weather will gradually taper off from west to east later tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s. Rain chances should be over with early Wednesday. We’ll see decreasing clouds by afternoon with highs in the 50s to near 60.
The break in the rain will be a short one. Additional rain will develop and push through the area on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More showers and some thunderstorms are likely Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
A strong storm system will pass by the area on Saturday bringing a round of potentially strong to severe storms with it. Temperatures will climb to near 70. The latest data is bringing in this next system a little quicker which means rain could be gone in time for the Krewe Of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade. Be sure to check back for updates on the timing of our weekend weather maker.
Sunday is looking sunny, dry and slightly cooler. We’ll see highs in the low 60s. Once again the dry weather doesn’t last long with more rain possible on Monday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
