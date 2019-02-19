LSU-NSU baseball game postponed until March

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Northwestern State vs LSU season opener has been postponed due to rain and field conditions.
The season opening game has been rescheduled for March 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Brown-Stroud Field.
The originally scheduled game on that date against LSU- Alexandria has also been rescheduled for 6:00 p.m. on March 13, 2019.
Tickets purchased for the original game day on Feb. 20, 2019 can not be refunded. However, they will be honored at the March 12 rain date or another NSU home game this season.
The full ticket policy is available here.
