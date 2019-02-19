Louisiana teen uses disability to inspire others

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - High school is a challenge. From classwork to relationships, it’s not always a simple time.
But one Ruston sophomore faces a unique challenge on a daily basis, one that she will continue to confront for the foreseeable future.
In 2016, 15-year-old Kate Walker was diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA), an incredibly rare neuro-muscular disease that affects only 15,000 people globally.
“In junior high, I started noticing all my friends were growing out of the awkward stage and I wasn’t,” said Walker. “It’s basically a condition where I don’t know if my feet are in space, so I rely on my eyes to get around. If I close my eyes, I lose all sense of balance.”
Kate said her uncommon diagnosis made her feel isolated from her peers.
“It makes me feel very alone, the doctors tell you you’re going to end up in a wheelchair, you’re going to have a life threatening condition,” said Walker. “You’re going to go through all these changes.”
Walker’s parents, Rachel and Jason, were devastated and terrified to learn of their daughter’s diagnosis, especially considering there’s no treatment or cure.
“As a parent, it’s terrifying, you feel a sense of defeat,” said Rachel. “Kate has to work harder at everything she does, from tying her shoe to getting a glass of water.”
Rather than wallowing in self-pity, Kate motivated herself to become a voice for others with FA through social media. She created an FA advocacy group called Make It Happen and made profiles on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
“I get messages from people who are specifically diagnosed with FA and they ask me questions like, ‘how did you tell your friends, and how do you do this?’”
With help from her family and friends, Kate also raised $70,000 for the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, an organization dedicated to the pursuit of scientific research leading to treatments and a cure for FA.
Kate has also been honored as a 2019 state honoree for the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, the nation’s largest youth volunteer awards program.
“You’re not alone and you can have hope,” said Walker. “If you have the right attitude, you can accomplish anything, it’s about how you react to your situation.”
