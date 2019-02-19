Jury selection and trial date set for Grover Cannon in March

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Grover Cannon’s trial will begin next month starting with jury selection and a scheduled trial date. Cannon is accused of the 2015 murder of Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley.
Jury selection will beginning on March 1, 2019 and conclude on March 15, 2019. There is no official word about where the jury will be selected from.
Last month, Cannon’s defense pushed his trial back requesting a new outside jury to avoid any jury biases.
Cannon’s trial is scheduled to begin March 25, 2019.
