JPSO: Metairie mom arrested after toddlers found with bruises, cigarette burns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Metairie mother has been arrested after authorities found bruises and cigarettes burns on her children, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Courtney Simonson, 24, was booked Feb. 14 with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesman for the department.
Authorities say Simonson dropped off her children, a boy and a girl, both 2, at a relative’s house on the evening of Feb. 11.
The relatives noticed cuts on the boy’s face and discoloration to his cheeks, according to the sheriff’s office.
Relatives were told the child fell. The next day, the relatives noticed even more injuries on both children, including circular burns, according to Rivarde.
The children were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Doctors then called the sheriff’s office.
According to JPSO, a deputy noticed several small circular bruises across the little girl’s stomach and what seemed to be a cigarette burn on her lower back.
The little boy had far more injuries, according to JPSO.
The base of the boy’s neck was “lined with several circular burns,”according to the deputy’s report. The toddler also had burns on his rib cage, stomach and foot.
According to JPSO, the boy had several dark bruises and bumps on his cheeks and forehead. The sheriff’s office reported that his rib cage-area was a discolored yellow and purple, and he had dark bruises on his thighs and arms.
The toddler walked with a limp, had fresh scratches on his arms and back, and “dark discoloration to the outside and inside of his ear,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said the little girl told the deputy her mother and a man she referred to as “daddy” gave her “pop-pops."
The man known as “daddy” is a friend of Simonson’s and is not the toddlers’ biological father, according to JPSO. Deputies say the girl also called the man a “meanie."
Simonson was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna where she was still being held Monday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
The children were turned over to their biological father, JPSO said.
