FIRST ALERT: Wet, chilly day ahead

Good morning! Make sure to have your rain gear and winter coat on this morning’s checklist. It’s going to be a wet, chilly day. Light rain as already developed across the southern half of the area early this morning and will continue to spread farther north and intensify. Make sure to give yourself some extra time for your morning commute this morning. The rain and wet roads will likely slow you down. Temperature-wise, it’s chilly. We’re waking up to the 30s and 40s.
This afternoon is not going to be a pretty one. Expect widespread rain with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for most of NW LA and parts of E TX along the I-20 corridor this afternoon and evening. Overall, the threat of severe weather is very low. However, a stronger storm capable of producing small hail or gusty winds can't be ruled out. Temperatures will not warm today. Highs will only be in the low to upper 40s. Most places along and north of I-30 could be stuck in the 30s all day.
The rain will become more scattered late this evening and tonight. NW LA will have the best chance of rain this evening and tonight. Most of E TX and SE OK will stay dry. The clouds will linger, though. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s north of I-30 to the low 40s south of I-20.
A few showers or a little bit of light rain will be possible Wednesday morning, mainly across NW LA. By Wednesday afternoon, we should be dry and even see a fair amount of sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s. A few places could even hit 60 degrees.
Don't get used to sunshine, though. More rain is in the forecast Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be a touch warmer. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s.
Saturday is the next day we’re watching closely for the threat of severe weather. A strong storm system will bring scattered to widely scattered showers and storms to the area on Saturday. Some of the storms could be severe. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Widespread rainfall totals by Sunday will be between 2-4″+ of rain. This much rainfall falling over the course of several days will not cause widespread flooding problems. Our river and lake levels will likely rise, though.
Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. More rain will possible early next week.
Have a great day and stay dry!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
