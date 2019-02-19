FIRST ALERT: Wet, chilly day ahead

This afternoon is not going to be a pretty one. Expect widespread rain with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for most of NW LA and parts of E TX along the I-20 corridor this afternoon and evening. Overall, the threat of severe weather is very low. However, a stronger storm capable of producing small hail or gusty winds can't be ruled out. Temperatures will not warm today. Highs will only be in the low to upper 40s. Most places along and north of I-30 could be stuck in the 30s all day.