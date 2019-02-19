Fire destroys car, damages house in Texarkana

By KSLA STAFF | February 18, 2019 at 10:28 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 10:42 PM

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Fire destroyed a car and damaged a residence Monday in Texarkana, Ark.

Now firefighters are working to determine what sparked the blaze reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Dudley Street.

A passerby saw flames coming from the carport near the back of the house and attempted to alert anyone who might be inside, authorities said.

No one was in the residence at the time.

The good Samaritan and firefighters were not injured.

