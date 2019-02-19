Drive-by shooting damages Marshall, Texas home, suspect sought

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is hoping that someone can help identify the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting.
It happened on Friday, Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Johnson Street.
Officers were called regarding a drive-by shooting. A neighbor’s home video surveillance caught the crime on camera.
The video shows a dark-colored, 2-door sedan driving down the street and an occupant in the vehicle firing multiple rounds at a house.
No injuries were reported, however the home was damaged in the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. To leave an anonymous tip visit the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or P3 app.
