Drive-by shooting damages Marshall, Texas home, suspect sought

RAW: MPD searching for suspect in Johnson Street drive-by
By KSLA Staff | February 19, 2019 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 1:54 PM

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is hoping that someone can help identify the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Johnson Street.

Officers were called regarding a drive-by shooting. A neighbor’s home video surveillance caught the crime on camera.

The video shows a dark-colored, 2-door sedan driving down the street and an occupant in the vehicle firing multiple rounds at a house.

No injuries were reported, however the home was damaged in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. To leave an anonymous tip visit the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or P3 app.

